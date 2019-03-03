Crown Prince in Pakistan

Sir: It was a pleasant moment for all us Pakistan that Saudi Crown Prince is visited Pakistan. In this visit, many important agreements was signed which will boost Pakistan’s economy. Saudi Arabia signed agreements for 20 Billion dollars in the first phase for projects in various categories.

In the meeting with PM Imran Khan request MBS for release of 2107 Pakistani prisoners from Saudi jails which was honoured. Overall this visit of Saudi Crown was really great and showed positivity. We are all hoping to see the better future of Pakistan.

ABDUL WADOOD

Lahore

Published in Daily Times, March 4th 2019.