Welfare for students

Sir: Shahladhani is a model village near Khairpur (Mirs). This village was helped by ASWA (All Shahladhani Welfare Association) who helped students and trained people for the betterment of their future.

ASWA is being organized for the guidance of students who hesitate to decide their future plan and get confused. Undoubtedly, numbers of the students are facing a lot of strenuous when they passed their early education, the vision of ASWA is to guide them so that easily they can explore their own abilities. Predominantly, career counseling plays pivotal role for students of any ages. Without career counseling most of the students seem depressed. Through these activities in our villages even at district level must be given platforms for betterment of students. Although we may can make able to our future shining stars to illustrate their name, village and country.

NAVEED ABBAS MAITLO

Khairpur Mirs

