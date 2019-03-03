Kalbushan issue

Sir: Some media report portrays Jhadav as a retired Navy officer. But India’s renowned investigative journalist has rummaged official records to know the truth. He inter alia scrutinised: (a) Gazette of India showing that he got commissioned in Indian Navy in 1987 with the service identity 41558Z Kulbhushan Sudhir. (b) Subsequent Gazette showing his promotion to the rank of commander, after 13 years of service in 2000. (c) His passport No E6934766 indicating he travelled to Iran from Pune under name Hussein Mubarak Patel in December 2003. (d) Passport No. L9630722 (issued from Thane in 2014) inadvertently exposing his correct address: Jasdanwala Complex, old Mumbai – Pune Road, cutting through Navi Mumbai. (e) The municipal records confirming that the flat, he lived in, was owned by his mother, Avanti Jadhav. (f) Uzair Baluch’s judicial testimony (April 2017) confessing before a Karachi magistrate his complicity with Jadhav. (g) The Indian government has claimed before the International Court of Justice that Jadhav was a retired naval officer. But, it has declined to state exactly when he retired.

The spy initially worked for Naval Intelligence, but later moved on to the Intelligence Bureau. He came in contact with RAW in 2010.

It is unbecoming of a lawyer, any lawyer, or our foreign office to claim with regard to a sub-judice case ‘we have a strong case’. We lost many cases at international forums because of incompetent advocacy. We hope that our counsel has presented certified copies of the above information. Let us not lose this time.

KHALID MASOOD MALIK

Rawalpindi

Published in Daily Times, March 4th 2019.