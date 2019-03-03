Urban planning, service delivery not at with Karachi’s population growth

Urban planning, management, and service delivery have not kept pace with population growth in Karachi, and the city seems to be headed towards a spatially unsustainable, inefficient, and unliveable living space. These views were expressed by the panellists at the Karachi Literature Festival 2019. They said that the lack of urban planning not only affects the citizens on inhabitability scale, but also directly affects many of the utility service providers who cater to the growing demands of this mega-city.

One of the panelists said, “With nearly 50% of the residents of Karachi living in these katchi abadis, which grow at double the rate of the city at large, encroachment is a rampant problem, one that continues to worsen. Encroachments include all unapproved constructions, often illegal – not just on the ground, but also vertically where existing levels of houses or shops are converted to multi-stories without any process, planning, or building approvals. As there are no approvals by the Building Control Authorities for such construction, provision of utility services to these premises is a challenge.”

The other panelist was of the view that encroachments also violate the right of way for utility infrastructure, thus creating a public safety hazard for the residents of these areas with a potential for injury, electrocution, or worse. “Buildings, shops and homes, which are unplanned and unapproved not only affect utility distribution, but also endanger lives”, he highlighted.

Multiple utility service providers have enabled investments worth billions of USD to improve Karachi’s infrastructure and supply wherever possible. However, the problem of encroachments around Karachi is disrupting the utilities’ distribution considerably. There is also a high correlation between unplanned developments and utility theft, whether gas, water or electricity. Electricity theft through illegal kundas is a common sight in encroachment areas creating potential safety hazards, at times resulting in serious injuries from accidents, or worse, fatalities.

Panelists at KLF express grave concerns on electricity thefts, illegal encroachments in katchi abadis and inadequate utility provision

“Awareness must be created about this issue within the residential as well as business communities: Encroachments built around or close to the power infrastructure, electric lines, transformers and poles, create a dangerous and unsafe situation by compromising the safety protocols and procedures of the structures and construction. Offenders risk their own lives as well as the lives of those living and working in these kunda-infested encroachments,” The speaker concluded.

Published in Daily Times, March 4th 2019.