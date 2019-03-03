New consular section inaugurated at Pakistan Embassy in Athens

The state-of-the-art Consular Section at Embassy of Pakistan in Athens has been established and inaugurated. “This is my second Mission where I have established a modern Consular Section. This time, due to my previous experience, and under guidance of our former Ambassador Khalid Usman Qaisar, we have been able to do so in a single year”, said Ambassador Yawar Abbas after the inauguration.

He mentioned the following added features. Addition of a new Consular Hall that creates more sitting area for consular applicants and provides the Consular officers exclusive offices for specialised and swift services’ provision. Previously, visa and some other consular offices were inside the Chancery. Now, there will be complete separation of Consular Section from Chancery, enhancing security/privacy and facilitating efficient work-flow. Creation of a special Immigration/FIA link Office Counter will ensure swift verification of immigration cases through online Readmission Case Management System (RCMS). These measures will facilitate overseas citizens to a great extent, said the ambassador.

Likewise, a special visa counter for swift visa service has been established. Tourist and business visas will be granted within 24 hours.

Other features included the launching of Emergency Telephone Line and emergency response service for the Pakistani community: The installation of a modern telephone exchange and a rapid deployment team for quick dispatch to address any emergency issue in any part of Athens and Greece.

Two days ago, our emergency response team successfully resolved a crisis in a jail where our prisoners and local police were having a clash.

Also, we are setting-up a library for consular applicants who have to wait; we have books in Urdu, English and Greek languages etc, added Yawar Abbas.

New facilities include Consular access to detainees, swift verification of cases via FIA counter, Aam-Admi VIP service while zero tolerance for agent system

Similarly, Aam-Admi VIP Service has also been introduced whereby any consular applicant can call Head of Mission directly.

The embassy will have zero tolerance for agent system thus conducting special community out-reach programmes, public service messages, provision of all information online, keeping all applicants within Consular premises. The Embassy has also asked police not to allow any undesired person roaming outside the Embassy to prey upon illiterate applicants.

Special arrangements have also been made to visit every jail and detention centre in Greece to provide basic consular services to Pakistani prisoners and ensuring their welfare. For this end, the Embassy will be holding meetings with the police while also asking for the distribution of welfare goods to detainees/prisoners.

The Consulate will be visiting hospitals and holding mobile consular camps so that Consular Section is not stressed with long-distance work. It will be ensured that services are provided to applicants at door-steps, including sending consular documents through special courier service.

