Land mafia: MCR reluctant to act against hotshot builders

The municipal corporation of Rawalpindi (MCR) appears to only act against vendors, street sellers and retailers as a part of its Clean and Green Punjab drive.

Despite elaborate directives from Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar regarding measures against the illegal constructions of commercial buildings, the civic body is doing nothing more than issuing them public notices.

According to information available from sources, MCR has received a large number of complaints with reference to the illegal buildings constructed during the last few years, but its officials seem to have turned a blind eye towards these perpetrators.

Former District Naib Nazim of Rawal Town, Haji Farooq Azam, said that he had himself registered several complaints and even offered the list and photos of more than 250 illegal structures. Yet, the MCR officials kept on ignoring the issue, he added.

A large number of complaints have also been logged on Pakistan Citizen Portal in this regard but the respective officials closed the complaint while remarking that notice had been issued. Commercial constructions are said to have been carried out over various nullahs.

The municipal corporation continued to maintain silence over heavy encroachments on both sides of Nullah Leh. As many as 11 minor nullahs have been surrounded by illegal constructions and encroachments, the sources added.

It was also said that different chairmen of the local council board had repeatedly pointed out names of the corrupt officials in the council meeting but the concerned authorities were reluctant to take any action against them. Meanwhile, the MCR continued to operate against the temporary encroachments across the city.

MCR Municipal Officer Planning, Shehzad Haider, was not available for comment in this regard despite several attempts.

Published in Daily Times, March 4th 2019.