NAB’s accountability based on political vendetta: CM adviser Jakhrani

Recently appointed adviser to Sindh Chief Minister Aijaz Jakhrani has said that the country is passing through critical conditions and therefore, all Pakistanis should be on single page to defend the country. Pakistan Armed Forces are also safeguarding the country in the best way, he said while speaking with newsmen at Garhi Khuda Bux here on Sunday where he had arrived to pay respects to the departed soul of Bhutto. Lately, it has become a tradition for PPP’s cabinet members that whenever they are appointed as ministers etc., they visit the final resting place of Bhutto leaders to offer prayers.

Jakhrani said that NAB was taking actions on revenge basis due to which no officer is prepared to work in Sindh. He reinforced that accountability is a must but it should be across the board; all those who are involved in corruption should be taken to task. He said that unfortunately, accountability had become a political vendetta which should be refrained.

Jakhrani said that “they condemn the way Sindh Assembly Speaker was arrested in Islamabad.” He said that residence of the Speaker was raided. Women were held captives for six hours and harassed while the NAB officials kept on smoking in front of them. He assured his party leadership that he will try his utmost to accomplish the responsibility he has been entrusted with. PPP Hari Committee Sindh President Punhal Luhar, Aijaz Brohi, Abdul Fatah Bhutto, Aijaz Laghari, Arshad Shah, Anwar Buriro and other party activists welcomed the adviser on his arrival at Bhutto mausoleum.

Published in Daily Times, March 4th 2019.