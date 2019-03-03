Murad Ali Shah accepts challenge to host all PSL matches

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that Karachi will host all the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) fourth edition.

Chief Minister Murad Sindh Ali Shah while talking to media in Karachi said “Two years back, I asked for one match and this year all matches are being played here in Karachi, I have accepted this challenge”.

Murad Ali Shah said that he wanted every resident of Karachi and especially media to support Sindh government to make the event a success.

The decision to sift matches in Karachi has been made following the delayed opening of the Lahore airspace for commercial flights, which has created substantial operational and logistical challenges relating to the delivery of the three Lahore matches, which were originally scheduled for March 9, 10 and 12.

According to the revised schedule the matches, which were scheduled to start from March 7 earlier, now will take place between March 9 until 17 in Karachi.

In the first match on March 9, Lahore Qalandars will take on Islamabad United at 7pm PST. On March 11 Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will go head to head at 2pm in this first match of the day which will be followed by Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi match which will start at 7pm.

On March 11, Kings will take on Quetta Gladiators.

The final of Pakistan Super League fourth edition (PSL 4) will be played in National Stadium Karachi on 17th March 2019.