OIC condemns Indian terrorism in held Kashmir

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday condemned in the strongest terms recent wave of Indian terrorism in the occupied valley and expressed deep concern over the atrocities and human rights violations being committed by occupation forces in the Indian-held Kashmir.

In a resolution adopted by the 46th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) held in Abu Dhabi, the OIC member states reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir remains the core dispute between Pakistan and India and its resolution is indispensable for the dream for peace in South Asia. The ministerial meeting reaffirmed its unwavering support for the Kashmiri people in their just cause, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office in Islamabad.

“The OIC resolution also condemned in the strongest terms recent wave of Indian terrorism in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and expressed deep concern over the atrocities and human rights violations in IHK,” the FO statement said. “The resolution also reminded the international community of its obligation to ensure implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute,” it added.

“In the context of current volatile situation in the region, the OIC member states adopted a new resolution sponsored by Pakistan, which expressed grave concern over the Indian violation of Pakistani airspace; affirmed Pakistan’s right to self-defence; and urged India to refrain from the threat or use of force,” the statement read.

“This OIC resolution on regional peace and security in South Asia also welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s renewed offer of dialogue to India and the goodwill gesture of handing over the Indian pilot,” the FO statement said. “The resolution called for restraint and de-escalation as well as the need to resolve outstanding issues through peaceful means,” it added.

In another significant development, the OIC elected Pakistan as a member of its Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission from the Asian region, in acknowledgement of Pakistan’s constructive contribution to human rights discourse, norms and policies.

The OIC adopted two other resolutions sponsored by Pakistan on international disarmament and non-proliferation issues and reforms at the UN Security Council.

“The strong OIC support to the people of Indian-held Kashmir and the centrality of this core issue to regional peace is recognition of the key role that Pakistan plays as a founding OIC member,” the FO statement concluded.

It may be mentioned that Pakistan has boycotted the plenary session of the 46th CFM at the foreign minister’s level due to presence of Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj as a ‘guest of honour’.

Owing to the armed conflict between the two nuclear armed nations, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had asked the organisers, including the UAE crown prince, to withdraw the invitation extended to Swaraj. However, the invitation was not retracted, leading to Qureshi deciding to skip the meeting, which concluded in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Published in Daily Times, March 3rd 2019.