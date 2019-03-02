As measles crisis grows, Ukraine turns to priests and vaccination teams

At a recent meeting with priests in the western city of Lviv, paediatrician Kateryna Bulavinova pleaded with the clergy to help halt a worsening measles crisis in Ukraine.

Addressing a dozen priests at a Lviv seminary, Bulavinova urged them to lead by example by getting themselves and their children vaccinated.

“Imagine the shock of parishioners if a priest died of measles,” said Bulavinova, a consultant with UN children’s agency UNICEF.

It’s a message officials are hoping will have an impact in the deeply religious region, the hardest hit in a measles outbreak that saw Ukraine record the world’s highest increase in cases last year.

The ex-Soviet country of 45 million recorded more than 35,000 measles cases in 2018 and another 24,000 people were infected in the first two months of 2019, UNICEF said in a report on Friday. At least 30 people have died since 2017, it said.

Authorities blame a combination of factors including shortages of vaccine supplies and cuts to health services amid an economic slowdown exacerbated by a five-year conflict with Moscow-backed separatists.

But especially worrying is an anti-vaccination sentiment that has grown up in Ukraine, often driven by online campaigns spreading false information about the risks of being vaccinated. In Lviv, a picture postcard city of 720,000 people on the border with European Union member Poland, local authorities have joined forces with international organisations to launch a series of vaccination efforts.

‘Extraordinary measures’

As well as meeting with clergy, officials are promoting the importance of vaccination at parent-teacher conferences and doctors’ offices and sending mobile vaccination teams to rural schools. “The measles outbreak is all over the world, but Ukraine is sadly the leader among European countries,” Deputy Health Minister Olga Stefanyshyna said on a recent visit to Lviv.

“That is why we are taking extraordinary measures.”

Published in Daily Times, March 3rd 2019.