Rescuers hope for miracle as Indonesia mine goes silent

An official overseeing a grueling rescue at a collapsed Indonesian gold mine said that the voices of dozens of trapped miners are no longer being heard as the effort to reach them continued for a fourth day Saturday. Rescuers are currently not entering the mine in North Sulawesi’s Bolaang Mongondow district while an excavator and other heavy equipment are working on it, Abdul Muin Paputungan said. No one has been saved from remote mine located in steep terrain since Friday when the death toll stood at eight with 20 people rescued. Authorities believe about three dozen miners remain trapped. “Since yesterday we have heard no more voices from inside. On this fourth day the signs of life faded away,” said Paputungan.

Published in Daily Times, March 3rd 2019.