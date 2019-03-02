MQM leaders find respite in incendiary speech case

The city police, on Saturday, requested the anti-terrorism court in Karachi to declare two cases against Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leaders as A-Class.

MQM leaders Farooq Sattar, Waseem Akhtar, Khawaja Izhar, Raud Siddiqui and Qamar Mansoor were present in the court during hearing of cases with reference to facilitating and listening incendiary speech. The investigation officer informed the court that the police had not found any evidence against the charges of facilitating and listening to their London-based former chief, Altaf Hussain’s incendiary speech on the accused,seeking the court to declare the two cases registered at Sohrab Goth police station as A-class.

The court granted an extension in the interim bail of Farooq Sattar, Karachi’s Mayor Waseem Akhtar and other accused, and ordered the official to present the statement of the complainant along with his identity card. The court was told that the police did not have his identity card.

The judge expressed displeasure over the absence of identity card and ordered the official to produce the same in the next hearing. He also ordered that the arguments on the interim bail of the accused and the plea to declare the cases A-Class would also be heard in the next hearing, scheduled on March 30.

Various senior leaders of MQM, including Dr Sattar, Mayor Akhtar, Amir Khan, Federal Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Rauf Siddiqui, Khawaja Izhar, Qamar Mansoor, and Kanwar Naveed along with many party workers have been booked in the cases.

Published in Daily Times, March 3rd 2019.