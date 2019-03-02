Quetta down Multan by six wickets in Pakistan Super League

Quetta Gladiators returned to winning ways after a slumber as they scored an easy six-wicket win over hapless Multan Sultans in their Pakistan Super League match at Dubai International Stadium here on Friday night. Experienced T20 bowlers Sohail Tanvir (3-19) and Dwayne Bravo (3-19) rocked Multan who were derailed in the last eight overs, losing eight wickets for just 46 runs after being well placed at 75 for 2. They were all out for just 121 off the last delivery of their quota of 20 overs. Quetta did not find any trouble in overhauling the target in 19 overs. Quetta were off to a bright start of 49 with Shane Watson cracking six boundaries and a six in his 25-ball 33 before he was bowled by Shahid Afridi. Shahid also had Ahsan Ali for 17 but Ahmad Shahzad (35-ball 28 not out with two boundaries) and Rilee Rossouw (35 off 33 balls with three boundaries) brought them within 18 runs of victory. Umar Akmal fell for nought but the target was achieved without much ado.

The win has lifted Quetta, who won their first four games before losing the next two, to second position in the chart with ten points in seven matches (five wins and two defeats) while the table is topped by Peshawar Zalmi who have five wins in seven matches and two defeats. Peshawar have ten points. Islamabad are third with eight points in eight games, four wins and as many defeats. Lahore Qalandars are fourth (six points in seven matches with three wins and four losses), Karachi Kings are fifth (three wins, four losses in seven games with six points) while Multan are sixth (four points with two wins and six losses in eight matches).

Bravo, declared man of the match, showed delight at being successful. “It is an effort from the whole team,” said Bravo. “I am happy to be part of the winning team and bowled as per my variations.” Quetta captain Sarfraz Ahmed was full of praise of his team. “It’s good to win and every player chipped in well. I am happy that we are back to winning ways after losing the last two games,” said Sarfraz. Multan captain Shoaib Malik admitted his team needed extra effort to be in the hunt for play-offs. “We are playing well but luck has not been on our side,” said Malik. “I am not the one who gives up so we will still try and fight.”

Earlier, Multan lost James Vince in the second over for just nine but Johnson Charles with 36-ball 46 studded with five boundaries and a six added 50 for the second-wicket with Umar Siddiq who made 14. Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz – who also had Vince – accounted for Charles as the Sultans innings started to falter. Bravo, playing his first match in the PSL this season, jolted the middle order with wickets of Tom Moores (nine), Malik (21) and Afridi (four). Tanvir mopped up the tail by dismissing Nauman Ali (three), Mohammad Ilyas (two) and Mohammad Irfan (zero) to leave Multan in tatters, bowling them out in their 20 overs.

Brief scores:

Multan Sultans 121 all out in 20 overs (Johnson Charles 46; Dwayne Bravo 3-19, Sohail Tanvir 3-19) VS Quetta Gladiators 122-4 in 19 overs ((Rilee Rossouw 35, Shane Watson 33; Shahid Afridi 2-18).

