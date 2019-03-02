Militant wings of political parties

Sir: It is well-known that every political party in Pakistan has their independent militant wings that they use against to create unrest in the country for their vested interest.

Nowadays, country is facing serious threats from arch-rival India which is more like bullying rather than anything else but the best thing about Pakistan is that we are all on one-page and united unlike India where their citizens as well as politicians are disruptive in terms of policies adopted by Modi against Pakistan.

The time has come for every political party to eliminate their militant wing for the sake of Pakistan.

FAISAL ANSAR

Karachi

Published in Daily Times, March 3rd 2019.