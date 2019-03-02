A plea to the Sindh CM

Apropos to my plea to the Sindh, CM published in Daily Times on 28th February, 2019, it is further stated for your kind consideration that P&D Department, Sindh by its very institutional mandate has to be a creative agency which must foster the critical mass & intelligence of its permanent officers of technical and economic wings, who in the light of their relevant qualification and technical expertise can independently propose the technical and financial viability of the developmental projects. But in reality, there has been a consistent pattern of intimidation, coercion and even bullying by a lobby of administrative officers for the last many years who display ruthless arrogance and treat non cadre officers as naive natives to be civilized with iron fist.

There is a clear intention to outsource P&D Sindh to private sector with administrative strings in hands of few who are bent upon breaking the back of overburdened officers of P&D. P&D is an absolute administrative failure. This has to be questioned before it is too late. Institutions always outlive individuals, getting intimidated and shirking from inculcating appropriate values would be morally wrong and worth condemning.

The officers of P&D are categorically told in meetings to keep their mouth shut and be mindful of the “Donkey Work” that they are supposed to perform. P&D Depart is so badly bereft of ethical codes which capture a vision of excellence and are the framework upon which professions are built. Such absence of ethical codes at institutional level and its disregard at the individual level is witnessed in the Planning & Development Department, GoS where an institutional schism has been deliberately created to establish dominance of administrative wing of the department. The Secretary (Planning) P&D is the architect of designing such an institutional schism.

It is so unfortunate that my concern is being given a deaf year by diluting it into some kind of administrative tactics of showcase threatening removal from the service.

Ad hoc / contractual appointments against sanctioned posts are always discouraged by the Government in any way. However, such a provision in the proposed recruitment rules for the sanctioned posts of senior level i-e. BPS-18, 19 and 20 is discrimination and violation of the fundamental rights of career-oriented officers aspiring to be promoted on these posts. It is commonly perceived that P&D department would be in dearth of officers in near future due to non-completion of service tenures of officers required for promotion and hence, a need would arise for personnel at these ranks. However, as per existing senior lot of officers, retirements are already begun at their level which will last till 2024-25 and such a period is enough for our Assistant Chiefs (BPS-18) to become eligible for the posts of Chiefs in BPS 19. Similarly, Planning Officers (BPS-17) are about to complete their mandatory tenure required for their promotion against the post of Assistant Chiefs (BPS-18). Therefore, the doubts of uncertainty in maintaining the number of officers in P&D may be cleared. Moreover, in the part “Regularization of Ad hoc Appointments” of The Sindh Civil Servants (Probation, Confirmation & Seniority) Rules, 1975, one of the decisions regarding ad hoc appointments in the meeting of the Secretaries’ Committee held on 22nd December,1975 is reproduced below:

” Efforts should be made to eliminate the factors which necessitate making ad hoc appointments and prompt steps should be taken to make regular appointments to posts at present being held by ad hoc appointees.”

Hence, to avoid future problems, the said Committee discouraged the practice of ad hoc appointments on regular posts and closed a door of injustice to the regular officers. Similar act is requested by your kind authority for safeguarding our future in this prestigious department.

Raja Masroor Hassan

Assistant Chief, P&D, Sindh.

Published in Daily Times, March 3rd 2019.