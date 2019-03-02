PM Khan asks PIA to prioritise flying back stranded Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Saturday, directed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to bring back the Pakistanis stranded abroad on a priority basis.

He ordered PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Air Marshall Arshad Malik, to bring home Pakistanis from Gulf countries as soon as possible. Sources said that Umrah pilgrims and passengers with visas expiring soon would also be prioritised.

After a brief hiatus, the national airline once again resumed its operation at four major airports on Saturday. Sources have relayed that PIA has re-initiated flight operations at Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta, while operation from Lahore airport will resume at 1 pm on Monday, March 4.

All leaves of the PIA staff have been cancelled as its chief executive officer is supervising the operations.

Information available from sources suggests that passengers with plans to travel from Lahore Airport were being diverted to Peshawar and Islamabad airports since the former was not functioning at the moment.

The Civil Aviation Authority officials claimed that as many as 36 local and international flights scheduled to depart from Lahore airport on Saturday were cancelled, while 38 flights scheduled to arrive at Lahore airport were also cancelled.

Federal Minister for Aviation and Privatization, Muhammad Mian Soomro, has also ordered the national carrier to bring back Pakistanis from Gulf countries on a priority basis.

A large number of Pakistani passengers remained stranded at Bangkok airport on Friday when India barred flights travelling to Pakistan from using its airspace.

A video clip by a stranded traveller asserted that around 3,000 Pakistanis were still stranded in Thailand since India closed its airspace.