China to send special envoy to Pakistan, India

ISLAMABAD: China has decided to send a special envoy to Pakistan and India amid rising tensions between the neighbouring countries, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Chinese envoy will meet the leadership of the two countries in a bid to ease the ongoing conflict in the region.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan has also invited United Nations (UN) Secretary General António Guterres to mediate in this regard.

Tensions between Pakistan and India escalated rapidly following a suicide car bombing on February 14 that killed at least 40 Indian paramilitary police in Indian-held Kashmir. New Delhi accused Islamabad of harbouring the Jaish-e-Mohammad group behind the attack, which Islamabad denied.