Sindh Speaker Case: NAB seeks record of 24 govt officials

KARACHI: The arrest of Sindh Assembly Speaker, Agha Siraj Durrani, has led to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) tightening its grasp on several other officials of Sindh government According to information available on Saturday, the accountability bureau is busy inquiring into links of Durrani with the government officials. A copy of the bureau’s notice available with news sources demanded a complete record, including their postings, appointments and departments of as many as 24 government officials from the Sindh Secretary of Local Government.

Some government officials brought under the investigation include Bashir Isran, Hameedullah Qureshi, Yar Mohammad, Rehmatullah, Mansoor Ali, Sagheera Begum, Masood Ali, Mohammad Irfan, Ran Nawaz, Tufail Ahmed, Zulfiqar Ali, Mohammad Jaffar Brohi, Ghulam Murtaza, Khan Mohammad, Shamshad Khatoon, Shakeel Ahmed Soomro, Abdul Hameed, Mitha Khan, Noor Hassan, Anwar Ali, Syed Mohammad Shah and Zulfiqar Ali.

An Accountability Court had earlier granted an extension in the physical remand of Agha Siraj Durrani on Friday, till March 11, on corruption charges. During the hearing, NAB officials had claimed that the accused bought a property worth Rs 3.3 million at Badar Commercial and also owned a property in Defence Phase-V while his daughter, Shahnaz Durrani, has also booked three apartments in her name. He further said that Durrani’s front-man, Gulzar Ahmed, was at large and efforts were being made for his arrest.