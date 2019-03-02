Indo-Pak tensions drive down KSE-100 Index by 1.2%

The Pakistan stock market shed 477 points during the week to close at 39,539. Although the technical charts were hinting at a correction at above 40000 levels, the sharp decline during the week was majorly attributable to disturbing news on the political front.

The situation escalated between India and Pakistan after the Pulwama attack last week, and an Indian airplane was shot down in Pakistani territory by local armed forces. A war-like situation was emerging which created panic among market participants and led to bearish momentum for the majority of the week. However, following televised statements by the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the promise of return of an Indian pilot, news flows suggested that the scenario had changed, which led to some recovery in the market in the latter part of the week, said an equity analyst Ahmed Lakhani.

Volumes during the week increased by 52 percent week-on-Week (WoW) to an average of 160 million shares per day, whereas average daily value traded also jumped by 33 percent WoW to $ 51 million.

On a sector wise basis, Refinery (down 5.1% WoW), Engineering (down 5.6% WoW) and Cements (down 3.7% WoW) were among the major losers during the week.

Foreigners turned net sellers, with total net selling of US$1.3 million during the week, compared to a net buying of US$3.5 million last week. Other noteworthy news during the week included Pakistan Oil Fields (POL) product prices were increased for March-2019, however lower than OGRA recommendations, China is expected to give $1 billion grant for early harvest projects, PM is soon to announce Rs 3,500/maund indicative price for cotton, Fitch report suggests IMF and Pakistan to soon reach to $12 billion bailout deal, National Assembly (NA) likely to adopt finance bill by next week, and Hyundai Nishat Motor launches Santa Fe and Grand Starex.