LAHORE: India handed over dead body of Pakistani prisoner on Saturday, who was killed by Indian prisoners in the Indian jail.

Shakir Ullah was in India since 2001, he was killed on February 20th. He was in Rajasthan’s Jaipur Central Jail, where the fellow inmates killed him.

Indian officials handed over dead body of Sahkir Ullah to Pakistani Officials at Wagah Border.

Family of the deceased were also at Wagha Border.

More details to follow.