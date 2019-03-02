India hands over Shakirullah’s body to Pakistan

LAHORE: Indian authorities handed over the body of Pakistani prisoner Shakirullah to Pakistan on Wagah border on Saturday.

Shakirullah, who was in Indian jail since 2001, was stoned to death by Indian prisoners at Central Jail in Rajasthan on February 20, after India allegedly blame Pakistan of being involved in Pulwama attack.

Pakistan, in this regards, lodged its protest with India after Indian inspector general of police for Rajasthan confirmed the murder of Pakistani prisoner Shakirullah.

His family was also present at Wagah border to receive the body of deceased Shakirullah.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in a statement said that India authorities have failed to protect Pakistani prisoner Shakirullah.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan handed over captured Indian pilot to Indian authorities at Wagah border in a “peace gesture”.

Abhinandan’s MiG-21 jet was shot down over Kashmir on Wednesday, after a dogfight in the skies over the disputed Himalayan region which sent tensions between India and Pakistan to their highest levels in years and alarmed world powers, who issued calls for restraint.