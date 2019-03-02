Lahore Weather

Petition filed against Priyanka, seeking her removal as UNICEF Ambassador

Priyanka Chopra tweeted in favor of Indian Army and now Pakistani’s are singing petition seeking her removal as UNICEF goodwill ambassador.

After Pulwama attack, India claimed surgical strikes in Balkot, Pakistan. Priyanka tweeted “Jai Hind”, using a handle #IndianArmedForces.


Priyanka was slammed for her argumentative stance, as she was rooting for war.

Pakistani actress Armeena Rana Khan tweeted “WHAT?!!! But aren’t you supposed to be a Good Will ambassador for @UNICEF? Screen shot this everyone and next time she speaks up for peace and goodwill. Let’s remind her of this hypocrisy.”


In December 2016, Priyanka Chopra was named as UNICEF goodwill ambassador.

