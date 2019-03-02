PTI to submit resolution in NA to nominate PM IK for Nobel Peace Prize

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Minister of Information Fawad Chaudry on Saturday will submit a resolution in favor of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to get him to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

Pakistanis are also trying to get him to win the Nobel Peace Prize after he decided to return captured Indian pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthman to his nation, as a gesture of peace.

Social media users started to make #NobelPeacePrizeForImranKhan the top trend in Pakistan. Pakistani’s are also singing petition to nominate PM Imran Khan for Nobel Peace Prize.

More than 78,000 people have signed the petition online.