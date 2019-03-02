Twitter mocks Sara Ali Khan’s Ivy league education after racist ad

Bollywood newcomer Sara Ali Khan’s magazine cover debut has not been the most ideal. Sara is the face of Filmfare’s March issue and she shared the magazine’s cover on Tuesday. The pictures for the cover story were shot in Kenya with a few Masai tribesmen and women. However, those pictures have not gone down well with the internet.

Several Twitter users have expressed disappointment at the ‘tone deaf’ and ‘racist’ photoshoot for using a tribe as a prop for her pictures. “She really got a whole a** human being behind her like a Jojos Bizarre Adventure stand,” wrote one Twitter user. “Shame. I actually liked Sara Ali Khan, I thought she was different from these Bollywood clowns ,” wrote another.

Most called out the magazine for digitally editing the pic and adding the man behind her. However, the Masai tribesmen are known for their ability to jump straight up. The man’s shadow is hid behind Sara and therefore it appears as if he has no shadow and is Photoshopped into the picture.

Others also defended Sara from the Twitter storm. “I can’t believe ppl are really saying that #SaraAliKhan ‘s photoshoot is cultural appropriation and racist but she is not wearing anything related to black culture so HOW IT IS CULTURAL APPROPRIATION?? the photoshoot was in Kenya n d black ppls r wearing those outfits NOT SARA,” wrote a fan.

However, cultural appropriation doesn’t only include wearing a minority community’s traditional outfits or altering your appearance superficially to look like them (such as the blackface or squinting one’s eyes). It also includes using an entire community’s culture as props to one’s advantage. “Hey. Simply put – you cannot use people of a country as props. They can contribute to the narrative and be a part of the shoot, but not just be stoic spectators that elevate the “model”. That’s really whack,” a comment read.

“Filmfare was cancelled a long time ago, so can one double cancel it? #SaraAliKhan should know better, isn’t she that rare star kid who completed her education? Or did she miss out an entire history of colonialism? Or is she just plain stupid and has hidden it well so far?” one user tweeted.

“Sara Ali Khan went to Columbia, and even she could not tell filmfare that maybe her “stunner” picture is racist and appropriative? Come on, Sara, you are one of the good ones!!,” wrote another.

“People expressing shock over Sara Ali Khan’s foolhardy Filmfare shoot “despite being ivy league educated” is so funny. Since when did an ivy league education automatically make someone smart, wordly or wise? Some of the biggest douchebags I know are from the ivy league,” one user summed up.

