Trevor Noah slammed for making fun of Indo-Pak tensions

South African comedian and TV show host, Trevor Noah, has come under the fire with his latest remark on the Indo-Pak tensions. His comment on the current situation hasn’t gone down well with many Twitter users across the world. His comedy, not only came across as “distasteful”, but it has also triggered some of his hard-core fans.

In a segment during the Daily Show, the comedian decided to talk about the current situation between Indian and Pakistan. Although Noah expressed his hope that India and Pakistan don’t go to war, but while trying to make a joke, Noah said, “it would be the most entertaining war ever.”

Noah said, “Hope Indian and Pakistan don’t go to war. But if they did go to war, it would probably be the most entertaining war of all time, yeah. Because the Indian Soldiers would run out on the battlefield and that’d be like – *Stereotypical Indian Accent* Time for you to die *sings in hindi* (auro ki life difficult kar tu). It will also be the longest war of all time. Another Dance Number!”

Many Twitter users and his fans found his statements offensive, insensitive and a mockery of those fighting in wars. Popular actress Richa Chadha also criticised the comedian by Tweeting, “Hey @Trevornoah ! Speaking of stereotypes, try rapping next time you talk about #BlackLivesMatter or is black > brown.” After the video surfaced on the internet, the said segment went viral within no time. This is not the first time the comedian has faced criticism for his statements. Whether it was his take on Pakistan PM Imran Khan or his comment on Oscar-winning Black Panther, Noah’s “dark humour” has offended many people in the past.

Published in Daily Times, Mach 2nd 2019.