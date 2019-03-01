Celebrities attend shendi of Mehwish Hayat’s brother

Popular actress Mehwish Hayat’s brother Danish Hayat and model Faiza Ashfaq got recently hitched. The couple held a ‘shendi’ ceremony attended by many members of the Pakistani entertainment industry.

The eventfeatured lots of song and dance. Guests included veteran actors Javed Sheikh and Behroz Sabzwari, models Sadaf Kanwal and Fouzia Aman, PR gurus Frieha Altaf and Hasan Rizvi and politician-couple Sharmila Faruqi and Hasham Riaz.

But it was the couple, dressed in Sabyasachi, whose smiles shined the brightest. The couple is keeping the wedding a short affair with a pre-shendi dinner held at Ambrosia earlier this week.

