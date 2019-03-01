Youngest US congresswoman featured as a superhero

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is living every comic book fan’s dream. The newly elected US congresswoman stars as a sassy superhero in an upcoming comic book titled, “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force: New Party Who Dis?” In one of the just-released book covers, Ocasio-Cortez stands over a knocked-out Republican elephant while a Democrat donkey looks on nervously in the background. Her superhero outfit is a white pantsuit, and her gadget is a smartphone, through which she wields her 3.2 million Twitter followers. Another cover shows her in a Wonder Woman-like outfit. Ocasio-Cortez, 29, is the youngest woman ever elected to Congress and has become an unofficial leader of the newest class of House Democrats. “There’s just something about Alexandria that resonates with so many people,” said Josh Blaylock, the book’s creator.

Ocasio-Cortez has become something of a celebrity — and a target of criticism from some Republicans — for her meteoric rise and outspoken style. She has not commented on the comic book, though she previously hinted that she enjoys reading them.

Last month she quoted the vigilante Rorschach from the comic book series “Watchmen” while responding to a Politico story that claimed Democratic leaders were trying to “rein in” Ocasio-Cortez.

Devil’s Due has also released satirical comic books about former President Barack Obama, who was transformed into “Barack the Barbarian.”

Published in Daily Times, Mach 2nd 2019.