Govt’s OIC ‘boycott’ unfortunate: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday termed the government’s decision to not attend the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Abu Dhabi as ‘unfortunate’.

In a tweet following Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s announcement that he will not attend the OIC moot in protest against the OIC’s decision to invite Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, Bilawal said important international forums must be engaged at this critical time. “Unfortunate government has decided not to attend OIC. Important international forums must be engaged at this critical time. To put Pakistan’s point of views across and expose India’s belligerence & naked aggression.

Cutting your nose to spite your face is never a great strategy,” the PPP chairman tweeted.

In a separate statement, Bilawal paid rich tribute to former federal minister Shahbaz Bhatti on his eighth death anniversary. In his message, the PPP chairman said Shahbaz Bhatti was a very vibrant PPP leader who devoted his life for bringing people from different schools of thought closer to each other.

“While strictly adhering to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s ideology, Benazir Bhutto’s philosophy and the reconciliation policy of former president Asif Ali Zardari, he contributed a lot towards religious harmony and tranquility in the country,” he said. “The enemies of humanity silenced him to death over his untiring efforts for the religious harmony and peace,” he lamented. “Though he is not among us today but the mission of equality, peace and tranquility and tolerance is still alive and PPP will make the dreams of its martyrs a reality one day,” he vowed. news desk

Published in Daily Times, Mach 2nd 2019.