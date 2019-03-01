Election rival says Afghan President Ghani hindering peace deal

An influential former adviser to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, now a leading electoral rival, has accused his old boss of hampering peace with the Taliban by blocking efforts to include a broad range of voices in the process.

With Afghan politics in deep confusion as talks between the United States and Taliban representatives proceed, Mohammad Haneef Atmar, a former national security adviser once seen as the second-most powerful man in Afghanistan, accused Ghani of exploiting the uncertainty to gain re-election.

“The president is making things very difficult by taking measures that are extremely unfavourable to the process,” Atmar, who resigned from the government last year, told Reuters in an interview.

The comments reflect the extent to which the peace process has become tied into upcoming presidential elections at which Atmar, a veteran of decades of Afghanistan’s treacherous and often bloody politics, will be a leading contender.

Like other candidates, Atmar has called for Ghani to step down in May, when his five-year term ends, to clear the way for a caretaker government that would allow a broader-based approach to the peace process.

“We are certainly supportive of a caretaker government when on 21th of May the mandate of this government comes to an end. Given his record we are much better off without him.”

Harun Chakhansuri, Ghani’s spokesman, said the president has clear plans for bringing peace to Afghanistan and had repeatedly called on the Taliban to talk with the Afghan side.

“The only person that has a proper plan, road map and initiative for peace is President Ghani, and the consensus on peace is the result of this road map,” Chakhansuri told Reuters.

Chakhansuri added that the president would stay until elections were held and said Atmar’s call for Ghani to step down was “baseless”.

Ghani has so far been sidelined from any direct role in the process by the Taliban’s refusal to talk to what it considers a U.S.-appointed “puppet” government.

Uncertainty Over Peace Talks

He was reportedly furious when a group of leading politicians outside the government, including both Atmar and former President Hamid Karzai, met Taliban officials in Moscow.

Atmar said the politicians were keen to convince the Taliban to talk to Ghani’s peace representatives but had been blocked by the president, who has pushed the United Nations not to relax travel restrictions on Taliban representatives.

Published in Daily Times, March 2nd 2019.