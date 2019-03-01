Irwine Welsh’s new book is a story about addiction and betrayal

Irvine Welsh is back. I mean, never really gone, right? Not with, like, a dozen books to his credit. So more apt, perhaps, to say that his most famous creations are back. The OG trainspotting crew: Begbie, Renton, Sick Boy and Spud. They already got a prequel, a sequel, a spin-off and now this, Dead Men’s Trousers, which Welsh himself is calling “the grand finale of Trainspotting”.

That’s bittersweet if you’re a fan – happy that there’s one more romp for the pride of Leith, sure, but sad because it’s the end. But really, it’s time. It’s due. And DMT, though it has some problems – though it is absolutely 100 percent showing its snarling, wheezing age – is a surprisingly fitting send-off. Someone dies by the end of it. Lots of someones, actually, but one that really matters. A copious amount of drugs are done. That language – that rock-mouthed, mushy, dense Scottish radge slang that made Welsh’s name back in the day – works the same as it always has. It’s musical, propulsive, both brilliant and maddening, sensible only when your eyes are half focused; when you hear it rolling off the page rather than trying to read it straight. That bit at the top there? That’s Franco Begbie, putting the capstone on all criticisms of his creator. Breaking the 4th wall just a touch. Saying what we’ve all been thinking all these years. I mean, the drug stuff? Sure. Do it or don’t, but do you have to talk about it so much, Irvine?

It’s buried deep, that line, but it is the logical answer to Trainspotting’s original “Choose life” riff. It is the old man’s grouch. The survivor’s impatience with those who just can’t stop blabbing about their trauma. It’s the ending the series deserved, got, then plugged on for another hundred-odd pages of blood, death, cocaine, middle-age and regret. But first, there’s the four, right? Begbie is out of prison and a successful artist with a house in LA, a beautiful wife, two daughters. Renton is rich, a globe-trotting manager of DJs, living on Ambien, ching and vodka – a high-functioning half-junkie trying to make amends with all his mates for the bad things he’s done to them in the past. Sick Boy is running an escort service in London. Spud is a jakey – a street-beggar with a dog named Toto and the same sweet and doomed streak he always had.

These are grown men now. They haul their baggage and carry their mileage of guilt in their faces. They’ve got nothing to do with each other when we catch back up with them, have gone their separate ways, into hiding or on with their lives. And then Renton crosses paths with Begbie in the least likely of places: the business class section of a Heathrow-to-LAX flight.

And what follows is messy. When he’s at his best, Welsh spins a story of four men broken by addiction and betrayal; old friends who’ve shared their youths, somehow lived through them, and just can’t quite seem to let go. On the verge of middle-age, all of them are sad specimens who stumble only occasionally into moments of cognisance and self-awareness. It’s to Welsh’s credit that he gives none of them any kind of sudden forgiveness or moment of redemption that doesn’t come with a thousand strings attached and a baggie of coke in the pocket because these are not good guys. Never have been. And never will be, no matter how loudly they shout about the mending of their ways.

And if that’d been the whole of the book, it might’ve been great. Might’ve been. So instead, there’s a subplot about sex tourism and another about an illegal kidney another about getting the clap, another about Hibs finally winning the cup. There’s a whole choppy b-plot about Begbie and an LA ex-cop who thinks he’s a serial killer, plus a murder by sword, and a whole lot about the international art-and-EDM scene.

Published in Daily Times, March 2nd 2019.