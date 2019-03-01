Unbecoming theatrics

Sir: When Federal Minister for Water Faisal Vawda recently went to the Line of Control (LoC), he took pictures that were unbecoming for a person of his stature. Indeed, shooting down the Indian fighter jet was a brave act by our valiant armed forces but why should a minister be allowed to behave like a hyena and pose with the jet as if it’s some reward of the jungle. In a war-like situation, one should act in a composed manner and refrain from committing actions that are akin to herd mentality.

Showing off has become a menace for our society and the minister is openly promoting it. If one has amassed wealth and power, they are morally required to behave in a manner that is in line with cultural and/or societal norms. Not only this, childish acts and tantrums also play a huge role in a person’s day-to-day dealings. His past behaviours in Karachi, including showing off his heavy bike and acting like an action film hero during the recent Chinese consulate attack, were equally despicable.

As a politician, he should avoid such antics in the future for his own good.

Ali Malik

Lahore

Published in Daily Times, March 2nd 2019.