Sir: Is it pure? This sentence is heard daily around us. Why this question arises? If we go to any shopping mall, we are literally suspicious and feel reluctant to buy honey, grocery and other commodities including edible substances (canned and junk food). Are things seriously not unalloyed? But why? Why we are indulging in such kind of impurities? What is the reason behind this?

So far as my viewpoint is concerned, adulteration is only conducted by anti-social persons who want to make money in a short cut way; moreover, they want to become rich overnight. This is not only a serious crime but also it become cause of fatal diseases such as diarrhea, asthma, ulcers, food poisoning, cancer and may even lead to death.

Government should take necessary and drastic action to eradicate this dangerous evil. These adulterators must be given severe punishments, including capital punishment.

ZORAIZ AHSAN

Chunian

Published in Daily Times, March 2nd 2019.