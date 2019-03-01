Priest under siege in battle over Venezuela’s political soul

Salsa music and long tirades blasted through loudspeakers for days at a colonial church in one of Venezuela’s toughest slums aimed at drowning out Monsignor Hector Lunar — an outspoken priest who isn’t shy about criticizing President Nicolas Maduro, even from the pulpit.

Then, the dark red letters appeared overnight, stenciled on the church’s pale pink facade: “HECTOR LUNAR — PEDOPHILE — TERRORIST.”

While appalled by the slurs, Lunar says he feels no need to defend himself. Parishioners show their support, he says, by filling the pews, knowing the attacks tapping into the worldwide sex-abuse scandals rocking the Roman Catholic Church come from Maduro loyalists intent on discrediting him.

“They have nothing to grasp onto,” Lunar said. “We’re holding firm and pressing forward with this fight, because this country has to change.” The conflict playing out in Petare, one of Latin America’s largest slums, underscores the critical role played by the Catholic Church as Venezuela’s political crisis crescendos. It also highlights divisions between local clergy and the Vatican on how best to confront Maduro.

While Venezuela’s bishops have been leading a charge for Maduro’s removal, urging a boycott of what they call an “illegitimate” presidential election last year and denouncing the government’s human rights abuses, the Vatican has pursued a softer approach, with Pope Francis surprising many by sending an emissary to the socialist president’s inauguration that dozens of countries shunned.

This unfolds as Venezuela’s deepening political and economic collapse nears a breaking point. Opposition leader Juan Guaido burst onto the scene in January launching the first viable bid in years to change course in the once oil-rich country following two decades of socialist rule. He has since won backing from the United States and some 50 countries demanding that Maduro leave power. One political battleground is at Lunar’s Sweet Name of Jesus church on the edge of Petare, where some 400,000 people live crowded into the thousands of brightly colored cinderblock homes that blanket the Caracas hillsides as far as the eye can see. Notoriously poor and crime-ridden, the shanty town’s residents struggle daily with scarce running water and frequent blackouts. In his visits deep into Petare, the 39-year-old Lunar describes children who go hungry and residents dying at home because they can’t afford medicine. Many of his young parishioners have been injured in clashes with security forces.