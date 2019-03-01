PARLIAMENT UNANIMOUSLY ADOPTS RESOLUTION AGAINST INDIAN AGGRESSION: Pakistan downgrades representation at OIC moot

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Friday announced that he will not be attending a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) due to an invitation extended to Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Sawaraj to be guest of honour at the inaugural session.

“I will not go to the council of foreign ministers,” Qureshi told a joint sitting of the parliament, adding that lower ranking officials from the foreign ministry will attend to represent Pakistan’s interests. “Pakistan has expressed its reservations over inviting Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Sawaraj and informed OIC’s secretary general in this regard,” he maintained. “I wrote two letters to OIC secretary general and requested him to reconsider invitation to Sawaraj or adjourn the session,” he added.

Mentioning that United Arab Emirates (UAE) has always helped Pakistan in difficult times, Qureshi noted with regret that despite Pakistan’s protest, the OIC’s invitation to Swaraj was not rescinded. “I have therefore decided not to attend OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Abu Dhabi,” he announced.

Meanwhile, the joint session unanimously adopted a resolution against the Indian aggression. The resolution noted that following the Pulwama attack, India leveled baseless allegations against Pakistan but failed to provide any supporting evidence despite repetitive offers of cooperation by Pakistan.

Swift action of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) of downing two Indian warplanes that violated Pakistani airspaces on February 27 was also lauded in the resolution. “The whole nation pays rich tribute to the PAF over a befitting response to Indian provocation and is proud of Squadron Leader Hassan Siddiqui,” the resolution read.

The House thanked the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for denouncing the Indian aggression and also urged the United Nations to condemn the same. The resolution rejected India’s self-serving and fictitious claims of destroying alleged terrorist camps and causing heavy casualties in the Pakistani territory. It reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to respond effectively to India’s aggression as illustrated by the Pakistan Air Force on February 27, and called upon the international community, especially the UNSC, to condemn in unambiguous terms India’s highly irresponsible act that has endangered peace and stability in the region.

Commenting on the recent provocation by India, Qureshi said Modi is putting peace of the region at sake to fulfill his political ambitions. “Twenty-one political parties have voiced concerns against Modi in India,” he continued.

“Islamabad welcomes offer by Moscow for mediation between Pakistan and India for de-escalating the situation,” he said, and added that prime minister’s decision to free captured Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthman is another initiative to ensure peace and stability in the region.

Addressing the session, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari suggested that Pakistan should not boycott the summit as the participating states were friends of Pakistan, not India. “However, if the parliament is in favour of it, then I do not have any issue,” he said. “It does not matter if the foreign minister goes now or later. He can send the foreign secretary right now,” he said. “In the current situation, Pakistan should not forget its friends. China, Russia and Turkey should play their part,” he added.

However, Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif welcomed Qureshi’s decision of not attending the OIC meeting. He described it as a good decision, but stressed that “we should also stress upon our friendly countries to stop Sushma Sawaraj from attending the meeting.”

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister Asad Umar said Pakistan’s economy is strong enough to defend the country’s sovereignty. He contended that despite tensions with India, country’s economic indicators remained positive. Lauding Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilot Hassan Siddiqui, who struck down two Indian fighter jets on February 27, Umar said Pakistan was proud of its sons who were always ready to defend the territorial boundaries of the homeland. Commenting on the provocation from the Indian side, he said Pakistan has always tried to ensure peace and stability in the region.

He said as many as 21 opposition parties have formed an alliance against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while it is a matter of great satisfaction that Pakistan’s political forces stand united at this critical juncture. He thanked the whole assembly before concluding, and chanted the slogan of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.

Senator Sherry Rehman said a strong message of unity should be given to India over its aggression against Pakistan.

PML-N leader Khawaja Asif claimed that “today OIC has invited India as guest of honor, tomorrow they will invite them as observer and then give membership of the organization, which is not acceptable to Pakistan at any cast.”

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khatak appreciated the performance of Pakistan Air Force and specially Squadron Leader Hassan Siddique, who shot down two Indian fighter jets. He said Pakistan’s defence is in strong hands and that the forces are fully capable to defend the country.