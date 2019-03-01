Daesh’s masterminds behind many major terror attacks: Police

SHIKARPUR: The dead bodies of two alleged Daesh terrorists remained unclaimed at a mortuary in a public hospital in Shikarpur, as long as 30 hours after they were killed by district police, on Thursday, in a cross-border action carried out in the Dadhar area of Balochistan.

The men, Molvi Abdullah Brohi and Hafeez Brohi, are being said to be the masterminds of many suicide attacks, remote control blasts and IDE blasts.

Meanwhile, Hamayoon Police Station, Shikarpur’s Station House Officer (SHO), Ghulam Muhammad Bozdar, has lodged an FIR [9/2019] against killed terrorists under section 324, 354, 120/B, 6/7 ATA on the behalf of the government and launched a manhunt, as relayed by a police official, Nisar Ahmed Sahto.

It may be worthwhile to mention here that Shikarpur SSP Sajjad Ameer Sadozi addressed a press conference, on Thursday, and claimed that the terrorists were nominated in two suicide attacks on former MNA Dr Muhammad Ibrahim Jatoi–who survived. They were also responsible for a remote control blast on Dargah Hajjan Shah in Marri Sharif, that had claimed 12 lives including its custodianSyed Hajan Shah; two suicide blasts in Imambargahas in Shikarpur–including a 2015 attack at Imambargah Karbala-i-Mu’alla, where 70 people were killed with at least 80 injured, and suicide attack at Khanpur Imambargah during the Eid prayers in 2016, in which a terrorist blew himself up while another was captured alive–; the martyrdom of Shia cleric, Allama Shafqat Abbas Matuhari in Khanpur; a suicide blast on mourners during Muharram in Jacobabad that had left 24 dead and a blast on Masjid Ul Harram of Quetta, where over 20 people were killed. They were also accused of being involved with the horrific suicide blast in Dargah Sehwan Sharif where at least 90 people were killed and over 300 injured.

Both terrorists were also accused of carrying out a blast in Mastung, Balochistan during a meeting of Siraj Ahmed Raisani, in which at least 150 persons were killed, in addition to an attack on the police requirement centre in Quetta where many police personnel embraced martyrdom and sustained injuries. The SSP termed this operation a big achievement of Shikarpur police during the press conference.

Earlier, Sindh government had announced a bounty of Rs10 million on Hafeez Brohi and Rs 5 million on Molvi Abdullah Brohi, he added.