King Abdullah-II offers mediation to ease tension between Pakistan-India

ISLAMABAD: King Abdullah-II of Jordan on Friday has offered mediation to help de-escalate the tension between Pakistan and India.

According to Prime Minister Office sources, Jordanian King Abdullah-II in a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed his concern over the escalating situation between Pakistan and India.

King Abdullah-II congratulated PM Imran Khan on his statesman-like approach towards handling this difficult situation.

The Prime Minister told King Abdullah-II that he took this initiative to maintain peace between Pakistan, India and region.

The core issue between the two countries is Kashmir issue which needs to be resolved as per the UN resolutions,” PM Khan added.

The Prime Minister said his government’s agenda is to promote peace and prosperity for the people of Pakistan through poverty alleviation and social welfare programs. However, the war hysteria unleashed in India is threatening peace of the region.

The Prime Minister thanked the Jordanian King for his offer of mediation. He also invited King Abdullah-II to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.