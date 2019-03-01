RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff (COAF) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan will surely respond to any aggression in self-defence.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in its statement said that COAS during his telephonic communication with Commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), Chief of the Defence Staff of the United Kingdom and Chief of the Defence Force of Australia as well as ambassadors of the United States, UK, and China in Pakistan said that Pakistan will respond to any aggression in self-defence”.

COAS had tel comm with Comd USCENTCOM, CDS UK, CDF Australia and Ambs of US, UK & China in Pak. Prevailing stand off between Pakistan & India & its impact on peace & stability in the region & beyond discussed. “Pak shall surely respond to any aggression in self defence”, COAS. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) March 1, 2019

COAS Gen Bajwa also discussed the prevailing stand-off between Pakistan and India and its impact on peace and stability in the region were discussed on telephonic communication.