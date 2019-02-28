Turi appointed as PTI Chief Whip in Senate

Senator Sajjad Hussain Turi has been appointed as Chief Whip of PTI in the Senate by Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan here on Thursday. Senate Secretariat has issued a formal notification in this regard. His status would be equivalent to Minister of State. Leader of the House in the Senate, Senator Shibli Faraz handed over the appointment letter to Sajjad Hussain Turi. Senator Turi in his meeting with Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Leader of the House in the Senate observed that he would play active role in strengthening parliamentary and democratic traditions and norms of the Senate and would make efforts to develop strong linkages between political parties to carry out the legislative and democratic functions efficiently. Chairman Senate greeted the newly appointed Chief Whip and hoped that Senator Turi would contribute towards strengthening democratic values by playing his constitutional role in a vibrant manner. He also assured his cooperation and expressed his well wishes for new role and responsibilities.

Published in Daily Times, March 1st 2019.