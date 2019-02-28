Deputy Speaker displeased over performance of Prisons Minister

Provincial minister for prisons Zawar Hussain Warraich came to Punjab Assembly without any preparation related to his department during the Question-Hour on Thursday as he was criticized by the opposition for not completely prepared over the issues of his department. Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari was also displeased by the answers given by the minister in the House. As per the details, the session of Punjab Assembly started on Thursday with Dost Mazari in the chair and questions related to the prisons department were there on the agenda item. Asking a supplementary question, PML-N MPA Samiullah Khan said that why the government of PTI hasn’t organized even a single medical camp for the prisoners in the jails since it came into power. “Are our prisoners not getting ill these days,” he asked while adding that the government of PML-N had organized 38 medical camps for the prisoners and three were established by the caretaker setup but the PTI-led Punjab government has yet to organize the medical camps for the prisoners. Answering the lawmaker, minister for prisons said that the medical camps are established in the month of March in the jails and it will be started from tomorrow. He further told the House that there are over 49 thousand prisoners in the jails of Punjab and the blood tests for 38,000 prisoners have been completed.

PML-N’s Azma Bokhari said that new jails should be constructed keeping in view the increasing numbers of prisoners in the province as the existing jails cannot cater the prisoners. Criticizing the prison department, she said that a wall in the central jail Faisalabad fell down two months ago but the government didn’t take any notice yet. She also said on the occasion that Deputy Speaker is trying to rescue the minister who is unable to answer the lawmakers regarding the performance of his department. Raising a point, MPA Aunaiza Fatima said that female police officials should be deputed in the barracks of lady prisoners as it is not right to depute male officials in lady’s barracks. At one point, Deputy Speaker also showed his displeasure for the minister for prisons as the Chair said that you came to the House without full preparation related to your department.

Earlier, speaking on a point of order, minister for Energy Dr Akhtar paid rich tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan for timely action over the violation of Pakistani airspace by the Indian Air Force. “The way our Prime Minister put the case of Pakistan in front of the world is highly remarkable and our armed forces should be given befitting tribute,” he said. PML-N’s Waris Kallu said on the occasion that the credit goes to Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif who made Pakistan as an invincible country by making it an atomic power. “We all are sitting here with comfort just because of the atomic technology that we have. The nation of Pakistan will stand firmly behind our armed forces in difficult situation,” he added.

MPA Azma Bokhari said on a point of order that the JIT report of Sahiwal incident has been completed and when the lawmakers will be briefed on the report. Law minister Raja Basharat said that the JIT report is with the CM and he will talk in the cabinet meeting to take this House in the confidence over the report. Later, the Deputy Speaker adjourned the House for Friday morning over the completion of the agenda.

Published in Daily Times, March 1st 2019.