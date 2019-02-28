President AJK fears Gujrat-like massacre in Kashmir

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan on Thursday expressed his apprehensions that the 2002 massacre that took place under the supervision of the then Chief Minister of Gujrat Narendra Modi might be repeated in Kashmir as extremist organisations are given a free hand amid all the post-Pulwama hype.

The President made these remarks during a call on by Abdul Rashid Turabi, Member AJK Legislative Assembly, who called on the President here at Jammu and Kashmir House, where the two leaders talked about the recent situation along the Line of Control and the overall human rights situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir. President AJK while paying tribute to Pakistan’s Armed Forces said that our Air Force has given India a befitting reply and India should not make any similar moves towards escalating tensions between the two nuclear states.

Abdul Rashid Turabi said that the people of Azad Kashmir and the whole nation stand united with the Armed Forces. He proposed that All-Party Conference of AJK political parties may be convened to assess the current situation and display our unity to the nation in the face of Indian unprovoked aggression.

While conversing with the President, Abdul Rashid Turabi also asserted that there is no military solution to the Kashmir issue and India must engage in diplomatic means for the resolution of the dispute. All means, he said, must be utilized to expose India, its human rights violations in the IOK and advocate the peaceful right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

Published in Daily Times, March 1st 2019.