Nation thankful to Armed Forces for defending homeland: ABAD

Members of the Association of Builders and Developers Pakistan (ABAD) thanked Arm Forces of Pakistan for giving a “tit for tat” response to Indian aggression. ABAD Chairman Muhammad Hassan Bakshi condemned India’s aggression and said the whole nation is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with its military personnel. He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his address in the parliament, has once again invited India for negotiation and offered complete assistance in their investigation to Plawama incident. He said, ABAD completely supports Prime Minister’s decision to release Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman as a peace gesture. He said the nuclear countries cannot afford to engage in a war. He condemned the violation of Pakistan’s airspace along the Line of Control (LoC) by Indiaand announced full support for the defensive strike by Pakistan. Bakshi said that by drowning two Indian jets. Pakistan has shown to the world that it is well capable to defend its frontiers. He also paid tribute to political parties for being united in the prevailing situation.

Published in Daily Times, March 1st 2019.