Civil society calls for peace Aman Rally

We, Pakistani citizens, peace activists, groups, networks, AWP and members of Pakistan India Peoples’ Forum for Peace & Democracy (PIPFPD), strongly condemn the Indian Air Force incursions, air strikes and bombings in settled districts of Pakistan, way beyond the Line of Control (LoC).

Likewise, we unequivocally condemn the massacre of more than 45 Indian CRPF personnel, at Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir. We are also appalled at the large-scale killings, especially of civilians, in many instances following the Pulwama killings.

We stand in solidarity with the families of those killed or injured by guns, IEDs, missiles, bombs, pellet guns, stones; the women and girls raped; and the disappeared “missing persons” in the Kashmir valley. We are deeply concerned about the current warlike atmosphere arising from the escalation of cross-LoC violence.

We take serious note of, and condemn, the highly emotional outpouring and war-mongering jingoism and frenzy, especially fanned via the social media on both sides – providing more fuel to the fundamentalists, militant fanatics and extremist elements on both sides. We recognize that the failed policies of both India and Pakistan, particularly in addressing the Kashmir issue, is at the core of the problem. It has led to militarized means being prioritized over political dialogue and resolution. Militarism is never the solution. We demand and urgently call upon BOTH governments of India and Pakistan to show maximum restraint and avoid war through de-escalation of the armed forces on BOTH sides, by withdrawing land forces to peace time levels and standing down of both air forces.

We demand the immediate resumption of the peace process through an official composite dialogue between the two governments, along with the full participation of Kashmiris from both sides, as we believe that Kashmir is not a territorial dispute between two states; it is a matter of the aspirations and wishes of all Kashmiris on both sides of the LoC.

We demand that Pakistan must move beyond the rhetoric of anti-extremism narrative to meaningful, substantive, visible and verifiable actions against all extremists, militant and terrorist organizations and their handlers/funders; and take serious note of, and action against, those organizations/persons who have claimed responsibility for the Pulwama suicide attack. It is high time now for both states to show clear and unequivocal resolve to eliminate extremism and militancy, whether Muslim or Hindutva groups and organizations.

Published in Daily Times, March 1st 2019.