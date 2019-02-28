Political Interference halts anti-encroachment operation in QAU

Dreaming a massive anti-encroachment drive vowed by the government against the land grabbers at educational institute Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad once again stalled due to influential political circle and land grabbers, Daily Times has learnt.

Its pertinent to mention here that fire brand state Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi in pressers on various occasions as well in public talks claimed that every stone will be turned till retrieving of university land and government will never bowed to land grabbers but these the claims were fabricated and the university land is still in hands of land grabbers according to the spots visits.

To retrieve hundreds of Kanal varsity land from land encroachers remained a challenge since last three decades. Last month, the incumbent government started crackdown operation against illegal encroached state land in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) in joint cooperation with ICT administration and federal government, launched operation against illegal occupied land of the varsity which perturbed many including Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that he termed the operation revenge against his party and he called “its political cooperation”. Bilawal had said that the operation did only to target his party senior leader and former chairman Senate Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari. Bukhari is alleged for encroaching a major part of the varsity land where he had built his grand villa and farmhouse. He was also alleged that he extended the encroachment where he established a large fenced lawn.

All of sudden all anti enforcement agencies seemed vanished from the varsity and aforementioned operation halted without giving any logical reason for stoppage officially.

A small chunk of occupied land of recovered. However, enormous part of land is still under occupation that claimed ownership of the university. On the other hand, QAU administration and city civic agencies are putting liabilities on each other while maintaining that each one has finished his due job.

A senior official regretted “we all are very happy as our long continued struggle was seemed becoming fruitful as the government never in the past took up the issue in the way it did in recent move.”

Without naming anyone, he pointed out those local politicians in the ICT including MNAs of ruling party elected from the area actual hurdle in the issue.

Prime Minister’s Adviser on the CDA Affairs Ali Awan told journalists last week that the authority with help of other agencies had retrieved a large portion of the occupied land and handed it over to the university administration.

“The CDA launched a crackdown against land grabbers and succeed in acquiring around 1300 Kanals occupied land of the varsity”, he claimed adding that the operation done only on the agricultural land or population-free land parts in the university.

Awan recalled that the government finished its job as it evacuated all population-free area, pledging that now the university administration has some sort of responsibilities. Awan’s statement, however, seems little different with documentary evidences. According to the documents available with Daily Times, apart from some other encroached land, 2,076 Kanals land is under control of locals that they are using for cultivation and agricultural purposes.

The Survey of Pakistan (SoP) demarked actual area of the varsity which presently existed under its possession. The authority made survey as per request by university a couple of months before said operation and it compiled detailed report.

According to the report, the QAU is facing shortage of 450 acres of land. On the time of its establishment, the varsity was allotted total of 1,709 acres land by the CDA for which it paid money at par with market value.

The documents stated that now 298 acres land was under was occupied by encroachers while other piece of 152 acres was even did not given to the university by the CDA despite payment.

QAU Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Mohammad Ali Shah could not approach to have comments over the issue. However, he said in statement couple of weeks ago that “the city administration has recovered and handed over around 160 acres of land to the university administration so far”.

Published in Daily Times, March 1st 2019.