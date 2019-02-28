Chinese embassy donates medical equipment to Quetta hospital

Medical equipment donated by the Chinese embassy worth Rs 6 million has reached a hospital in Quetta.

Provincial Minister for Health Rahmat Saleh Baloch visited the hospital and inspected all the equipment, including ICU ventilator, auto clave and dialysis machine, etc. Speaking to media on the occasion, Baloch expressed his gratitude to the Chinese embassy and stressed that the provincial government will continue to cooperate with friendly countries to promote cooperation in the health sector.

The donation is another big step of the Chinese embassy to implement the consensus reached between Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing and Balochistan government. During Ambassador Yao Jing’s visits to Quetta in May and October last year, he had stated that Balochistan, as the largest province of Pakistan, was critical to China-Pakistan cooperation. “Balochistan is of great significance to the connectivity of CPEC and the region. It is necessary to take into consideration the various regions of Pakistan, so that the fruits of development benefit all the people from Pakistan,” he had said. “China will like to further deepen cooperation in the fields of agriculture, human resources training and healthcare, and support the local livelihood, so as to further tap the economic potentials of Balochistan.”

Published in Daily Times, March 1st 2019.