Moot calls for steps to bring erstwhile FATA, GB into national mainstream

Speakers at a one-day national dialogue here on Thursday maintained that the biggest issue in mainstreaming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tribal Districts (KPTD) into the national and political architecture is implementation on the ground.

The sessions titled ‘Mainstreaming of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tribal Districts into National/Political Architecture: Challenges and Solutions’ and ‘Mainstreaming Gilgit-Baltistan: Concerns, Reservations and Aspirations’ were organized by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) as part of its national dialogue series.

Former governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces Owais Ahmed Ghani and Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman were chief guests at the two sessions.

Eminent speakers included Amir Rana, Director Pakistan Institute of Peace Studies (PIPS), Ahmer Bilal Soofi, President and Founder of Research Society of International Law and Dr Saranjam Baig, Director of Center for Research on CPEC (CRC).

Welcome address was delivered by Acting President IPRI Brig (r) Mehboob Qadir. Former ambassador Inamul Haq moderated the first session titled: ‘Mainstreaming of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tribal Districts into National/Political Architecture: Challenges and Solutions’. Professor at Khyber Law College, University of Peshawar, Dr Sohail Shehzad gave a presentation on ‘Tribalism and Rewaj and Proposed Rule of Law Reforms in KPTD: Challenges in Transforming Traditional Institutions into Formal Justice Institutions’. Dr Waseem Ishaque of the National Defence University, Islamabad, spoke on ‘Internal Security Challenges and Socio-Economic Dynamics of KPTD: Land Ownership and Tribal Social Fabric and Implications of Mainstreaming’.

PIPS Director Amir Rana threw light on ‘Ensuring Security in KPTD’, while Consultant at IPRI Dr Syed Adnan Ali Shah Bukhari highlighted ‘External Security Challenges, Prospects of Cross-Border Security Cooperation and Role of Police and Military’.

The second session titled ‘Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Concerns, Reservations and Aspirations: Mainstreaming GB’ was moderated by Ahmer Bilal Soofi. During the session, Gilgit-based Social Scientist and Columnist Aziz Ali Dad spoke on ‘Mainstreaming Gilgit-Baltistan: Socio-Cultural Perceptions’. Research Society of International Law Islamabad Founder and President Ahmer Bilal Soofi threw light on ‘Constitutional Processes and GB Order 2018: Issues and Challenges’.

The third presentation titled ‘Political, Social and Economic Rights of the People of Gilgit Baltistan’ was delivered by Dr Raja Qaiser Ahmed of the Quaid-i- Azam University, Islamabad, followed by Dr Saranjam Baig, Director at Center for Research on CPEC (CRC), who spoke on ‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC): Prospects and Opportunities’.

The speakers maintained that rebuilding of damaged infrastructure in the tribal districts needs to be completed on priority basis. They said raising awareness among policy-makers regarding local sensitivities and culture is need of the hour. Majority of erstwhile FATA inhabitants are dependent on farming, therefore channelizing water for agriculture in the form of small dams is needed, they said, and added that strict border management to deny cross-border movement of terrorists especially during the period of consolidation in FATA is needed. After a strict border management mechanism is fully operational, the available trade corridors through Khyber and Wana may be optimally utilized for trade diversification, they suggested.

The speakers said that the western route of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) – Gwadar-Quetta-Zhob-Dl Khan-Peshawar-Islamabad – is ideal for integrating FATA areas. They said the special economic zones (SEZs) must cater to the development needs of FATA and planned in a way to benefit the region through special incentives.

Delivering his keynote address, former governor Owais Ahmed Ghani provided a detailed overview of the FATA region from the international, national and local perspectives. He said the international dimension has remained dominated by the geopolitical interests of competing nation-states turning the Hindukush into a geopolitical faultline. “US-China competition for dominance in 21st century is the latest phase of the great game with Pakistan forced to play the same game by the same rules. Policies and actions of the US, the world’s biggest hegemon, will decide the future course of South Asia geopolitics,” he said.

