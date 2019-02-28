Missing Person Commission disposed off 3,659 cases: Justice Javed Iqbal

The Missing Person Commission, out of 5853, disposed off 3659 cases upto Thursday (Feb 28, 2019) due to personal efforts of Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman, Missing Person Commission.

The disposal of such a huge number of cases is a great achievement as per the monthly progress report of cases of alleged enforced disappearances released by Farid Ahmed Khan, Secretary of the Commission.

A total number of 5,777 cases were received to Missing Person Commission, Islamabad upto January 2019. During February 2019, 76 more cases received by Missing Person Commission and the total numbers of cases reached to 5,853.

It is important to note here that the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, Islamabad during the month of upto February 28, 2019 disposed of 60 cases and now balance number of cases involved is 2194 upto Feb 28, 2019.

The Missing Person Commission has conducted 751 hearings, 317 hearings in Islamabad, 81 in Peshawar, 239 in Karachi and 114 hearings in Lahore during February 2019. The efforts of Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman of Missing Person Commission and other Members have been appreciated by the relatives and families of missing persons as due to the efforts of Missing Person Commission under the dynamic leadership of Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman, Missing Person Commission, and Islamabad which has disposed of 3,659 cases upto Feb 28, 2019.

Published in Daily Times, March 1st 2019.