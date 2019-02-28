Asif strikes as Islamabad down Karachi by five wickets

DUBAI: How a drop catch can change the fortunes of a Twenty20 match was amply proved when Asif Ali smashed an aggressive half century to steer Islamabad United to a hard fought five wicket win over Karachi Kings in their PSL match in Dubai on Wednesday night. Asif, dropped on 13 by substitute fielder Mohammad Rizwan at covers with the asking rate at 11, clobbered 38-ball 70 to help title holders chase down a target of 169 in 20 overs for their fourth win in the tournament. But Karachi did fight in the penultimate over, with 11 needed. Mohammad Amir conceded only four to leave seven off the final over bowled by Imad Wasim. Imad conceded a single off the first ball but Shadab Khan lifted him over long-on for a huge six to clinch the victory. Earlier, Karachi were lifted to 168-8 by Babar Azam’s 50-ball 68 with ten boundaries and a rapid fire31-ball 56 from Liam Livingstone, laced with three sixes and five boundaries, after they were put into bat by Islamabad.

Brief scores:

Karachi Kings 168-8 in 20 overs (Babar Azam 68, L Livingstone 56; Rumman Raees 3-27) VS Islamabad United 169-5 in 19.2 overs (Asif Ali 70, P Salt 46)

Published in Daily Times, March 1st 2019.