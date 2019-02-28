Lahore Weather

Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, March 01, 2019


Fawad Khan’s fans on Twitter support him for being ‘unjustly’ booked in polio case

Staff Report

Prime Minister’s (PM) Focal Person on Polio Eradication Babar Atta on Saturday was criticised on social media after his video interview with a television anchor emerged exposing preferential treatment for his own sister who had refused polio drops.

Being in the news recently for registering a First Information Report against one of Pakistan’s most popular actors, Fawad Khan, PM’s Focal Person Babar Atta was criticised for this case of nepotism on social media after a video clip made rounds.

The matter sent social media ablaze in less than no time after anchor Fereeha Idrees posted a clip of a brief interview with Babar Atta regarding the countrywide ongoing polio campaign.

In the clip, Atta explains how he had to convince his sister, who is a doctor, to let her children be administered with polio drops.

However, Twitterati was quick to jump on the fact that Atta’s sister was not booked as actor Fawad Khan was a few days earlier for the same reason, adding that the latter was not even in the country.

One Twitter user Khurram Naseer, wrote, “We condemn fake claim on #FawadKhan ‘s driver. Babar and co was given an unjust favour. Why no action was taken when @babarbinatta ‘s sister rejected polio campaign? Blaming someone who is not even in town is completely illogical.”

Another user @Zunairkh pointed out that it’s clearly “favouritism for @BabarBinAtta ‘s family. When his own sister has refused to get polio vaccination for her children then @BabarBinAtta hasn’t file FIR for her refusal but in case of #FawadKhan the law seems different.”

Social media users also alleged that Atta had pulled off the case against the famous actor as a “publicity stunt”. This has also raised some serious questions on the lack of accountability of office bearers associated to such nationwide campaigns.

Published in Daily Times, Mach 1st  2019.

Submit a Comment