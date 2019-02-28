Cinema revival continues in Pakistan as another theatre opens in Attock

The expansion of movie-theatres in the country continues and it seems the pace is picking up. Just a few weeks back, it was announced that IMGC was set to open a 146 seat new theatre, the IMGC Cineplex in Sargodha. Now, a revamped cinema has been launched in the cantonment area of Attock city after a gap of nearly three decades.

Called the PAC cinema, the theatre houses 350 seats and features Dolby 7.1 surround sound. Previously an older cinema, it was refurbished to a public auditorium during the collapse of the movie exhibition business during the 1990s.

Following the recent upturn in movie theatre revenues in the country, the management took a decision in 2018 to revert it to a cinema, albeit a modern digital one. Renovations, which include addition of a modern sound system, luxury reclining seats and improved décor, were completed during the latter half of the year.

The PAC cinema saw a soft launch in November, exhibiting a mix of foreign and Pakistani content on its single screen.

Published in Daily Times, Mach 1st 2019.