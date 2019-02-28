Former world and Olympic boxing champion DeGale retires

LONDON: Former Olympic and world champion James DeGale announced his retirement from boxing on Thursday after losing to Chris Eubank Jr at the weekend and 10 years to the day since his first professional fight. The 33-year-old was the first Briton to win a professional world title as well as take Olympic gold, which he did in Beijing in 2008. “It’s hard to admit that I’m not the fighter I once was, but I’m human and along the way, my injuries have taken a toll – both on mind and body and these things have contributed to impact my performance in the ring,” DeGale said in a statement. DeGale won 25, lost three and drew one of his 29 professional fights. He beat Andre Dirrell of the United States in Boston on points to take the vacant IBF super-middleweight belt in 2015, losing it in London in 2017 to Caleb Truax. He then beat the American in a rematch in Nevada in April last year before relinquishing the belt. DeGale lost on a unanimous points decision to compatriot Eubank at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday for the vacant IBO super-middleweight title.

Published in Daily Times, March 1st 2019.